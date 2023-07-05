The following are selected briefs form the June 26 Horizon School Board Meeting.
Child Abuse and Neglect, Fund Raising
These policies were brought up for reapproval due to another policies review on already existing policies.
Student Transportation, School Attendance Area
Both of these policies will change to coincide with adjustments within the provincial legislation that allows busing to be made available for kids who live closer to their schools.
“The province changed legislation around for who’s eligible for busing and kids kindergarten to grade 6 now are eligible for busing if they reside more than 1 kilometre from the school. Kids in grade 7 to 12 are eligible if they are more than 2 kilometres.” Said Dr. Wilco Tymensen, Superintendent of Horizon School Division. “Under the old legislation, it was 2.4 kilometres for everybody, and so the policy has to reflect the new changes in legislation requirements.”
2024-2025 Jurisdiction Calendar
The board of trustees approved the school calendar for next year.
“That allows the jurisdiction and schools to then start planning their individual calendars,” said Tymensen. “That was formalized -- ultimately for the jurisdiction there’s typically 200 days they build within the calendar. It will start on the 19 of August, 2024 with kids coming back on the 28th, and then the last day of the school year for the division will be the 26 of June 2025. That’s the last day for the diploma exams, but obviously elementary schools and junior high schools will often end earlier because of the need to not have to write those exams.”