Work on one berm project has been completed which has resulted in the reopening of some recreational areas, and construction on another project is ramping up which will have some temporary, and permanent, impacts to traffic.
Earth began moving on the Newcastle berm in September 2022 after council awarded the contract to Pidherney’s Inc. in the amount of some $2.2 million, and the Newcastle dog park and Ball Diamond #2 were closed to facilitate construction in the area.
Work on this portion of the project officially wrapped up as of Friday, June 23 and the ball diamond and dog park were reopened to the public. There is some scheduled work to complete planting in September 2023, and it is expected some work in this area may require further temporary closures of these facilities.
Although the dog park and ball diamond are reopened, residents and visitors to the area are being asked not to access newly seeded areas to allow grass to establish on the berm and other adjacent areas.
Construction on the downtown berm, which includes a portion adjacent to Riverside Drive East, is scheduled to begin now that Canada Day activities and celebrations are over.
This portion of the project has undergone significant changes since it was first proposed to permanently close a portion of Riverside Drive East between 3 Avenue and 4 Avenue East to accommodate the footprint of the berm. Public opposition was heard by Drumheller council during a public hearing in April 2022, and council requested alternative options be brought back to the table to allow this stretch of roadway to remain open to traffic.
Following design changes, it was determined Riverside Drive could remain open to traffic, at a reduced width starting at 3 Avenue, which will require a retaining wall.
Although Riverside Drive will remain open, the road right of way will be permanently closed, though this will not have any impacts on traffic.
Drumheller council awarded the downtown berm construction tender to Wilco Contractors Southwest Inc. in the amount of $7,293,322.60; this amount represents the total for the entire downtown berm project which extends from the Gordon Taylor Bridge, through Centennial Park behind the Aquaplex and Badlands Community Facility (BCF), up to 4 Avenue East.
Traffic through this area will be temporarily rerouted using Railway Avenue, Centre Street, and 6 Street East. Construction will also impact access to pathways throughout Centennial Park and along Riverside Drive East to 6 Street East between July and November.