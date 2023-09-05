As part of Moosomin’s Halloween Bash on Oct. 28, Banger Bingo will be coming to town to engage in an interactive comedy gameshow.
During the event the dynamic Banger Bingo duo host, and DJ, will incorporate sing alongs, laughs and fist pumping, as they call out bingo numbers to people in the crowd.
People will have the chance to dress up in their Halloween costumes and enjoy drinks, while they listen to many ‘80s rock and pop anthems.
“I think it will be lots of fun, there will be lots of audience interaction,” said Mike Schwean, Recreation Director.
“We tried to get them last year, but they’re hard to get.
“We had them booked for a couple of years through an agency, but we couldn’t get them for Halloween.”
A table of six tickets for the event cost $180. People can also buy individual tickets for $40 each.
All of the proceeds from the event will go towards supporting the Moosomin Rangers, and Moosomin Minor Hockey’s participation in the Adam Herold Legacy Foundation Leadership Camp this year.
As one of the chosen hosting communities for this year’s Adam Herold leadership camp, about 150 to 160 kids from Moosomin Minor Hockey, will be participating in the camp sessions from October 21 to 22, and on January 14.
In memory of Herold, who lost his life in the Humboldt Broncos bus tragedy, a camp is hosted every year to help provide young men and women the opportunities to refine both their leadership and hockey skills.
With tables being limited, Schwean said he encourages people to buy tickets for the Halloween Bash as soon as they can.
“We’re going to try to sell 400 tickets. Halloween is different because everyone’s in costumes, there’s not as much space,” he said.
“I think we sold 15 tickets last Wednesday, which is good. I’m sure we’ll sell out.
“The sooner people can buy their tickets the better.”
Schwean said people can contact the rec office to purchase tickets.
People can check Banger Bingo out online at: bangerbingo.com