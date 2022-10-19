With summer over and the chill of fall slowly creeping in, our federal politicians are migrating back to Ottawa to begin a new session at the House of Commons. One of these politicians is Martin Shields, MP for Bow River, who spoke on what they’ve been working on since the House returned to in session.
“I’m working on the Indigenous committee where the topic was emergency management and how to deal with catastrophes of one kind or another,” said Shields. “So, at committee, we had Merrill Harris, the Reeve of the M.D. of Taber, at the committee talking about emergency management in the sense of what’s happening with the overland flooding in the M.D. of Taber and surrounding areas. How they have worked at a plan over the years to mitigate that, to get water back into the Oldman River quicker so the risks of the irrigation system is extensively reduced and the damage that it might cause. The flooding, also to get water off the fields, off of what people are farming, and back into the river. That is the Horsefly diversion that they are working on — that has been approved for.”
Shields continued discussing how beneficial committees are to the process of creating legislation.
“It was good to have the reeve of the M.D. of Taber explain to a committee of emergency management planning — the thing that historically went on to deal with the emergency in the M.D. and Taber region, but also how they worked with a lot of partners to develop plans to resolve this. How they work with Indigenous in the sense of approval from the Indigenous and the many nations that were involved in the proving of the plans that they want to do — on a committee in the sense of going because committees are ongoing and there’s a number of them, and I’m sitting on the Indigenous one. It is great to have Merrill Harris, the reeve, explaining emergency management and how they dealt with it. The overland flooding of 2010 and back with 2018, and how they have developed a plan to mitigate it with the new structures or building.”
Shields then discussed a bill that he and the Conservative Party was in favour of.
“When you’re talking about legislation, specifically we are dealing with bills that the government puts forwards. Some of those we would agree with, with Bill C-30 (an Act to amend the Income Tax Act) on doubling the rebate on GST,” said Shields. “We believe that putting money back in people’s pockets is the best place for it, so doubling a rebate tax — double rebate is a good idea. So, those are kind of legislation that the Liberals have proposed that we agree with.”
Shields then discussed the inverse of this and the approach that he and the Conservative Party take with those they don’t necessarily agree with.
“There’s other legislation that was not as agreeable with," said Shields. "So, they present more legislation and then we will look at it to analyze it. We will make suggestions that could be changed to make it better legislation or we would suggest as present legislation — ‘nah, this doesn’t work for us.’ We evaluate all the legislation that they will be presenting. Obviously, it is interesting to see what actual legislation sets, but again, once legislation is passed second reading, it goes to committees and that’s another opportunity for all parties to work together to try to make amendments to make the legislation work better. We will do that with some legislation, and other legislation we just think it doesn’t work. That’s the process we’re involved in and at this point, the government is not going to be introducing any more legislation."
Shields then briefly mentioned how they are unaware of what bills the government may bring forward that died the last session.
“At this point, we don’t know which ones the government is going to bring back. There was legislation that died and at this point, I don’t think we are in the position of suggesting that there’s legislation out there that we are looking forward to them bringing back. We’re waiting to see which ones they do bring back.”
Following this, Shields also talked about the party’s concerns around the federal government spending money during high inflation.
“When we’re talking about spending, what we’re really waiting for is the deputy prime minister and the finance minister to make an economic update. What we’re very concerned about is the spending of money,” said Shields. “We are really opposed to spending money because we believe the inflation curve is really costing people more money in the sense of inflation. More spending — boy, you’ve got to be so careful about creating more inflation with it. That’s what we see in the sense of the government’s idea to get out of the economic crisis is to spend more money. That’s what we believe, and I personally believe that’s not the way to get out of this economic crisis is by spending more money, we believe that creates more inflation.”