June 22 was the big day for many a water loving Bonfield kid, because the town’s new Splash Pad is officially open for summer good times.
“I’m ecstatic to see it open,” said Andrée Gagné, Bonfield’s Deputy-Clerk. Gagné worked hard behind the scenes to make the splash pad materialize, and she emphasized how Public Works Manager Ann Carr also did a lot of the heavy lifting.
“She was certainly the champion for the project,” noted Bonfield’s Chief Administrative Officer, Nicky Kunkel.
The splash pad, located at Bonfield’s Kaibuskong Park, is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Plenty of time to beat the summer heat. The Township reminds you to supervise your children while they enjoy the water works, and to follow all park rules and regulations.
It was a process to make the splash pad dream a reality. However, Gagné, Carr and others never gave up. With their help, the Township was able to secure funding from the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation and Fed Nor, for a total of $454,000 to go toward Bonfield’s Waterfront Development Plan.
“As each element of the project was finished you could see the community come alive,” noted Carr of the Waterfront Plan. “Families were gathering with their children at the splash pad and new playground area.”
Last year, when that funding was received, Randy McLaren was the mayor at that time. He described the splash pad project as “one of the bigger ticket” projects detailed in the waterfront plan. Last year, a new playground was built as well.
Thanks to the funding and support from community partners who helped to get the projects off the ground, summertime just got a lot better for Bonfield’s kids, and now with the splash pad unveiled, residents can happily splash through the season.
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.