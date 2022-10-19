Municipal staff with the Village of Sundridge are preparing education material for town council and the public on how to minimize contact with bears.
Staff will also look into what it would cost to train its bylaw enforcement officer regarding animal control.
Both developments are the result of residents complaining in recent weeks of bears coming into their backyards.
Coun. Fraser Williamson says it’s a common complaint he’s received during his door-to-door re-election campaign.
Coun. Enzo Seca was on board with the education material considering that Halloween is approaching and children will soon be out trick or treating.
Deputy Mayor Shawn Jackson also supported educating the public more about bears and added bears will soon start their winter hibernation.
In the meantime, Mayor Lyle Hall said the public can help themselves by not keeping garbage outside as well as food and that includes bird seed.
Bylaw enforcement officer Jason Newman told council at this point the bears are eating apples.
Newman said the matter would become a protection concern if the bears were to harm people.
Newman was supportive of the education material to reduce human contact with bears.
Some municipalities attempt to remove bears and transport them miles from their communities, but they are known to come back to the same area.
Rocco Frangione is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the North Bay Nugget. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.