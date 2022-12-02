Book Fairs are a much anticipated event for school children and parents of preschoolers in communities across the province. For school librarians it can be a hectic time of trying to getting information out to the community, keeping track of purchases and orders for sold-out favourites, organizing visitation times for classrooms and the public, and just managing the huge quantity of books and merchandise that arrives for the fair. The bonuses of the fair though outweigh the stresses involved. For some children it may be their only opportunity to browse through shelves of books and take one home to keep, for the school librarian it is the opportunity to add popular books to their collection either through purchase or credits earned by the number of book sales completed during the book fair. For parents of small children in the community, it provides the opportunity to purchase age appropriate books without having to make a trip to the closest city.
Wakaw School Library hosted a book fair the week of November 21-25. Librarian Peggy Becker said that interest in the fair was high and it turned out to be one of the best fairs they have had in a while. It is obvious that the excitement about reading is high amongst students and that can be traced back to parents and teachers. It is well documented that the early introduction of books to young children carries through into the school age and beyond, opening the doors for children to develop a passion for the worlds that exist in the pages of a good book.
Scholastic Book Fairs provide access to the latest books for classroom and school libraries, as well as much needed resources and book collections for classroom teachers, and educational resources, including digital programs to support at-home learning. The monthly flyers that are distributed to students through participating school give children access to new titles and teachers and librarians student favourites to enhance libraries, or replace some of those much loved copies, supporting the growth of independent readers!