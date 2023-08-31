The Medicine Hat Seventh-day Adventist Church held a giveaway of fruit and vegetable hampers for the community on Wednesday from 1-2 p.m. The church is on its fourth summer of providing this service, which began during the pandemic.
People in need were able to come by a drive-thru and receive hampers along with spiritual encouragement books.
“We want to encourage with letting them know that this church cares for them,” says pastor Ryan Reeves. The charitable act would not have been possible without the co-operation of volunteers and church family members, and the sponsorship of Adventist Development and Relief Agency Canada. McBrides Bakery provided about 100 loaves of bread for Wednesday’s giveaway.
The church aims to show people that when they are struggling with issues like finances or health, that the church cares about them and there are means of supports and encouragements to help and give them hope as through the use of good healthy food.
“Our church just cares about the community and we want to serve and meet their needs,” says Reeves.
The church held three other food giveaways this summer in July as well as on Aug. 2 and 16. The Seventh-day Adventist Church is located at 1933 Dunmore Rd. and can also be found at medicinehatadventist.ca.
“We hope to do this again next summer.”