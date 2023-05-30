A police officer and a school bus driver are dead after a collision early Monday at a rural Southwestern Ontario intersection where local officials have sought to implement safety measures amid an uptick in crashes.
It was about 7 a.m. Monday when an unmarked Ontario Provincial Police vehicle and the bus set to pick up Thames Valley District school board kids collided at the intersection of Oxford Road 33 and Highway 59, northwest of Woodstock, police say.
Both drivers died from their injuries, police said. There were no other occupants in either vehicle. Aerial photos published by CTV News show heavy damage to the front-end of the bus and four-door sedan.
Police identified the driver of the unmarked vehicle as Det.-Const. Steven Tourangeau, a 35-year-old officer with Huron-Perth OPP’s street crime unit. The bus driver’s name has not been made public.
"We are deeply saddened over this tragic incident, as two families mourn the loss of their loved ones," OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique wrote in a statement. "I offer my deepest condolences to the families, friends and colleagues affected."
Tourangeau was on duty at the time of the collision, Ontario Provincial Police Association officials said.
The rural intersection where the collision occurred has been the site of several crashes in recent years, Oxford County bureaucrats and politicians say. Monday, Warden Marcus Ryan said nearby residents have raised alarm about its safety.
“The intersection never used to have as many accidents as this. When you talk to residents anecdotally, people who've lived there for years, they don't remember the intersection being as dangerous as this.”
The intersection is controlled by stop signs for traffic running east and west on Oxford Road 33, which crosses Highway 59 – a busy north-south highway to and from Woodstock. The speed limits are 80 kilometres/hour on both roads.
Following a community-led push to improve safety measures, county council voted earlier this year to add a four-way stop with overhead red flashing lights, a speed reduction to 60 km/h and rumble strips as vehicles approach the intersection and radar speed signs.
Already, the county has installed flashing lights above the existing stop signs and plans to add the approved measures in late June, said Frank Gross, its manager of transportation.
The cause of the crash was unclear as of Monday night. Ontario Provincial Police said London police were taking over the investigation.
Colleagues mourned Tourangeau in the hours after his death.
“He was a well-respected Ontario Provincial Police officer and it will be a great loss to his family and colleagues,” said Scott Mills, spokesperson for the Ontario Provincial Police Association. “We send along our condolences to the loved ones of the bus driver that lost his life.”
This marks the sixth death of an Ontario police officer in the line of duty since last year.
OPP Sgt. Eric Mueller was killed and two other officers were injured after responding to a disturbance at a home in Bourget, near Ottawa, in May.
Mueller’s death occurred after a Toronto police officer was shot dead in Mississauga in September, two South Simcoe Police constables were killed in Innisfil, near Barrie, in October, and a rookie OPP officer, Grzegorz Pierzchala, was shot in late December while responding to a call for a vehicle in a ditch in Hagersville.
In an email to parents Monday afternoon, officials with the Thames Valley District school board said the bus involved in the crash was shared between Huron Park secondary school in Woodstock and Hickson Central public school, in nearby Hickson.
“This type of event impacts everyone differently,” school officials wrote, adding they attached resources to support youth through stressful experiences.
The school board said counsellors are available to students and encouraged parents to reach out for additional support. “This is a very difficult time for all of us and our thoughts and condolences are with the families.”
The school bus driver worked for Langs Bus Lines, which serves schools across Southwestern Ontario, said the company’s vice-president, Kevin Langs.
“Our deepest condolences to the families of both drivers involved in that collision this morning,” Langs said, declining to answer questions amid the police investigation.