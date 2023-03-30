A group of young girls who came to Canada from different countries is giving back to the city that welcomed them, kicking off the London food bank's annual spring drive with its first donation.
The Goodness Angels, a group of eight girls ages 11 to 13, have visited 1,250 homes to collect more than 900 kilograms (2,000 pounds) of food since January. About 400 kilograms (900 pounds) of that was presented to the food bank Thursday to mark the start of its 36th annual spring drive.
The group is about "people who want to help others without getting anything in return," said 12-year-old Leyla Cetintas.
During their first collection, the girls learned there was a food shortage for a growing number of Londoners facing food insecurity.
"It's been really hard for everybody lately," Melike Akin said.
"We wanted to help them, but we also saw they needed our help," the 12-year-old said, adding that their dads first encouraged them to take action.
Most of the girls and their families immigrated to Canada from countries that include Turkey, Northern Cyprus and Mali. Some of their parents have benefitted from using the London food bank in the past, a few of their girls' fathers said Thursday.
Their initiative is something "I couldn't do when I was in high school because I was more into learning English than (being able to help) a community," said Tuleyb Canli, the father of one of the group members who emigrated from Turkey to Canada in 2000.
"When you come from a background where sometimes you can't have everything accessible to you, we know that feeling. So helping out people in need is one of our main goals," he said.
Added Nebi Akin: "We are so proud of our girls. They are so young to do this kind of project."
Their donations come at a critical time for the food bank as it grapples with record-breaking demand, London food bank co-directors Jane Roy and Glen Pearson said at a media event for the launch Thursday.
The food bank has supported 4,941 families a month from January to March 2023, a 40.8 per cent increase from that same time last year.
"This month, we're going to get 5,000 families for the first time," Roy said.
"Those are individuals and families that really need people's help."
But the spring drive is also a time for celebration, she said, pointing to the generosity of donors.
"Though we've been busier," Roy said, citing the "amazing" number of volunteers and food donations, "that's all been possible due to the London public."
Still, that support can only go so far without large-scale action on food security from politicians and other organizations, Pearson said.
"Politicians and policymakers have been quite content to let food banks go on," he said, adding people receiving disability and Ontario Works benefits haven't received proper increases in the last decade.
"How do they afford food? How do they afford rent? It's ridiculous."
Pearson and Roy are calling on city hall and decision-makers to "show up" and put in the work.
"We're calling on our civic leaders to put together a food security package that's not just about hungry families," Pearson said.
"The answer to food insecurity is not shared. The answer to food insecurity is food security."
The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada
