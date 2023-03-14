Seven years after a Manitoba woman suddenly went missing, RCMP say they are still searching for her and holding out hope that she is still alive, and they are asking the public to come forward with any information that might finally reveal what happened to her.
In a media release on March 9, Manitoba RCMP said they continue to look for answers in the disappearance of Lorlene Bone of Swan River, who they say last spoke to her mother over the phone seven years ago, and has not been seen or heard from by any friends or family since.
“On Feb. 29, 2016, Lorlene called home for the last time,” RCMP said. “On March 9, 2016, Lorlene was reported missing to Swan River RCMP. She was 31 years old at the time.”
RCMP have said previously that Bone made that final call to her mother from the Sapotaweyak Cree Nation, about 90 kilometres north of Swan River.
As the search for Bone continues, RCMP say they are seeking information that could provide answers to members of her family, including her children, and to grandchildren they say were born after she went missing, and that she never met.
Sgt. Steve Henson of the Swan River RCMP said that he has been working on Bone’s missing persons case for years, and hopes to one day provide those answers to Bone’s family.
“I have been with this detachment since the initial report about Lorlene came in,” Henson said. “This is an investigation that has really had an impact on me, and I want to be able to provide answers.
“We have been looking for her so long, conducting numerous searches and following up on many tips, but nothing has led us to the answers we seek.”
He said with seven years passing, police still consider Bone to be a missing person, while knowing there is a possibility she could now be deceased.
“I don't want to provide false hope, and as investigators, we have to acknowledge that there is a chance Lorlene is no longer alive, but this investigation is still considered a missing person ,” Henson said. “The RCMP continues to receive tips about Lorlene's disappearance, and investigators follow up on those tips closely.
“We have not ruled this as a homicide.”
RCMP said that anyone with any information regarding Bone’s disappearance, or the days leading up to Feb. 29, 2016 is asked to call Swan River RCMP at 204-734-4686, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
— Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.