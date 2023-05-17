The North Hastings Hospital in Bancroft is counting on support from northeastern Peterborough County in raising $300,000 from the public for a CT scan after receiving the go-ahead for the project from the province in April.
Support was given by North Kawartha Township council at its Tuesday meeting with the donation of $11,000 to the Back the Cat campaign following a request from North Hastings medical workers who said the equipment will save lives.
“This has been a dream for all of us for a number of years,” Kim Bishop, chair of the North Hastings fund development committee for Quinte Health North Hastings, told councillors.
Most of the $2.6-million price tag has already been secured and the hospital is now asking community members to pitch in and raise $300,000, Bishop said.
The equipment will serve an area far beyond Bancroft, including North Kawartha.
Bishop and Tammy Davis, site manager for the hospital, displayed a map which showed residents of the hospital’s catchment area now have to travel to Pembroke in the north, Peterborough or Belleville in the south, Bracebridge in the west or Renfrew in the northeast to access a CT scan.
Davis said it will eliminate travel for in-patients, outpatients and emergency patients who visit the small rural Bancroft hospital which has 10 medicine beds, an emergency room, and X-ray and ultrasound services.
CT scans are used frequently to diagnose an injury and determine medical treatment, often in emergency situations. They can detect everything from life-threatening blood clots in the lungs, to brain hemorrhaging, acute appendicitis, or internal bleeding caused by trauma.
The goal is to bring better care closer to home for the people of North Hastings and surrounding areas, both full-time, seasonal residents and tourists.
“No trauma bypasses our door. No heart attack bypasses our door,” Davis said.
Currently, all North Hastings Hospital patients who need a CT scan are transferred to other hospitals, often Belleville General Hospital, 120 kilometres away.
The patient is transferred with a nurse escort for the one-and-a-half-hour trip by ambulance or a transfer service for their scan before treatment can begin, the website states.
When that happens, the Bancroft hospital could be without an ambulance and nurse for six hours, Bishop said.
A CT scan will also help draw physicians to the hospital, she said.
“We’re very, very short of doctors here. The new grads are coming out of school and they expect a CT scan in the emergency department in the hospital they are choosing to work in. This will make a huge difference for us.”
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.