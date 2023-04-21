STRATFORD – At its April 14 meeting, Huron Perth Public Health’s (HPPH) Board of Health (BOH) held an in-person meeting at the HPPH Perth main office in Stratford. HPPH is continuing to evolve with the times as staff reports presented at the meeting looked at acknowledging the land as well as discussing the role that public health plays in medical cannabis.
Firstly, the report “Growing Medical Cannabis: Role of Public Health” looked at public health’s responsibility in medical cannabis production within the region. This report is in response to a board request in February to provide a report on the public health role in growing medical cannabis.
The Cannabis Act came into effect on Oct. 17, 2018, which has legislation regulating the legal use of the drug, from purchasing and possession to growing.
Public Health’s role is monitoring emerging evidence and local data that is related to cannabis use and public health.
“HPPH will continue to monitor local, provincial and federal landscapes to keep informed of cannabis issues specific to public health,” explained the report presented to the board.
The Ontario Public Health Standards requires boards of health to “implement a program of public health interventions using a comprehensive health promotion approach that addresses risk and protective factors to reduce the burden of preventable injuries and substance use in the health unit population.”
Problematic substance use in youth, which includes initiation of substances at a young age, as well as overconsumption are of “particular concern” expressed the report.
“HPPH continues to be informed about, and where applicable, advocate for policies and practices that support a public health approach to cannabis legalization and regulation,” stated the report.
There was a consultation completed by the Government of Canada in November 2022, and HPPH endorsed Ottawa Public Health’s submission to Health Canada. This submission outlined “current regulations that support a public health approach where continued implementation of restrictions is critical, and which include recommendations on areas for enhancement.”
Non-medical cannabis is regulated by the provincial government and the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO). There is also medicinal cannabis, which is authorized by a health-care provider, which can be bought from a federally-licensed seller or grown for medical purposes.
“The ability to register with Health Canada to produce a limited amount of cannabis for one’s own medical purposes is intended to facilitate access to legal cannabis, particularly when retail outlets are difficult to access, and to combat the illegal market.”
According to Statistics Canada, a gram of legal cannabis costs 55 per cent more than illegal cannabis ($10.30/gram vs. $5.73/gram).
The next steps for the public health unit will be to continue to monitor the evidence on health impacts of cannabis consumption.
“The Health Unit will continue to collaborate with local partners, including municipalities, to work towards common substance-use prevention, policy, and harm-reduction goals,” stated the report.
The BOH received this report as information.
Land Acknowledgement to be introduced at HPPH
An additional report was presented to the board that looked at the process of implementing a Land Acknowledgement for HPPH.
The purpose of the report was to provide the board with information regarding HPPH’s work on the development of a Land Acknowledgement and recommendations in regards to the land acknowledgement’s delivery during BOH meetings.
It was recommended that a standing item on the BOH agendas include the delivery of the Land Acknowledgement at the start of each meeting.
“A Land Acknowledgement is an expression of gratitude for Indigenous peoples and cultures, and a time to recognize Indigenous peoples’ traditional and current relationships to the land, and our local treaty agreements. It is one small step towards reconciliation and prompts non-Indigenous people to reflect on our collective past, present and future as treaty people. We are all treaty people. Land Acknowledgements can raise awareness of the systemic barriers faced by many Indigenous peoples in Canada,” explained the report.
Several other organizations, groups and events within Huron-Perth have implemented these acknowledgements into their operations.
“With Indigenous input and guidance, boards of health can create opportunities to adapt, enhance, and build culturally-appropriate services in geographic public health units, which Indigenous people are more likely to use, resulting in better health outcomes,” expressed the report.
The HPPH Land Acknowledgement will read as follows:
“We acknowledge that the land where we gather today is the traditional territory of the Anishinaabe, Haudenosaunee, Neutral, and Wendat peoples. Today, this land is still home to Indigenous peoples, and we are grateful to have the opportunity to meet and work on this territory. We recognize the First Peoples’ continued stewardship of the land and water, and that this territory was subject to the Dish with One Spoon wampum under which multiple nations agreed to care for the land and resources by the Great Lakes in peace.
“We acknowledge and recognize the Upper Canada Treaties signed in regards to this land, which include Treaty #29 and Treaty #45 1/2, and our roles and shared responsibilities as treaty people committed to moving forward in the spirit of reconciliation, gratitude, and respect with all Indigenous, First Nation, Métis and Inuit people."