They’re big, they’re bold and they’re beautiful.
They’re draft horses and they’ll gather at the Essa National Draft Horse Show at the Essa Agriplex on Aug. 5 and 6 to see who’s the best of the best.
“We start in the morning with our Conformation program, a judging competition that evaluates each horse,” said Beth Palmer, who is the show committee head. “And then in the afternoon, we offer our hitch class, which will feature horse and wagon combinations.”
Massive beasts, draft horses can weigh upward of 1,000 kilograms and stand 14 to 18 hands (two metres) high.
The familiar breeds include Belgians, Clydesdales, Shires, and Percherons.
“Most people think of the Budweiser Clydesdales when they think of draft horses, but I always refer to the Carlsberg Belgians because they were my parents’ horses,” Palmer said.
This will be the show’s ninth year at the Essa Agriplex, having relocated to the local venue in 2014 after it was cancelled at the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) in Toronto.
“After the Ex cancelled the show, we needed another venue and the Essa Agriplex was perfect," Palmer said.
The schedule for the Saturday and Sunday mornings begins with the conformation program — Saturday will crown a champion in the mare line classes and Sunday will have prizes for stallions, geldings line classes and youth showmanship classes.
The judge will evaluate each animal based on a number of accepted criteria, including a pleasant head, a strong back and a well-developed rump.
Bone structure will be evaluated, as will the animal’s ability to walk in a straight line.
That may sound a little odd, but it isn’t, according to Palmer.
“A big horse’s foot is very important,” she said. “There’s a lot of weight resting on them and it’s vitally important that they don’t go over on them. They want to carry the weight straight up.”
While the conformation portion of the program focuses on the details of each animal, the hitch class offers spectacle with horses and wagons on display.
The horses are definitely turned out — they’re groomed, their manes and tails are braided with decorations and an elaborate, very important-looking harness is attached.
The hitch class will feature six-horse, four-horse and unicorn (a three-horse combination with one in front and two behind it, closest to the wagon) configurations.
“This is the kick-off event for many of the participants,” explained Palmer. “After this competition, many of the horses will be featured in fall fairs across the province.”
Rounding out the event’s program will be the Equine Mounted Games Canada, a group of riders and athletic horses who will put on a variety of demonstrations, including weaving through an obstacle course, horse agility challenges and races against the clock.
The Equine Mounted Games will perform all day in the sand ring to the north of the draft ring and will join the draft ring throughout both days for demonstrations.
Admission to the Essa National Draft Horse Show is $10 per person or $25 per carload.
The Essa Agriplex is located about 15 minutes southwest of Barrie, at 7505 10th Line. The facility is run by the Essa and District Agricultural Society, which has been in existence since 1853.
The non-profit organization's mission is to "educate, promote and display agriculture" to residents of Essa Township, surrounding municipalities and central Ontario.