Alberta RCMP’s major crimes unit is investigating a suspicious death near Willow Creek, according to media relations officer Cpl. Gina Slaney.
Slaney said a 33-year-old man was found dead under the Healy Bridge on Highway 511 Saturday morning, March 25. Fort Macleod RCMP and Blood Tribe Police were called to the scene, where investigators found blood on the bridge.
Details were sparse when Slaney spoke to Shootin’ the Breeze on Tuesday morning. Authorities won’t identify the deceased unless there’s a pressing investigational need or the investigation leads to criminal charges, though it remains to be seen if foul play was involved.
The man’s family has been notified.
An autopsy scheduled for later today at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Calgary could show how the man died, Slaney said.
Shootin’ the Breeze will update this story as more details are made available.