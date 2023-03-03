Due to popular demand, the Humboldt & District Gallery is hosting a second local writers' night.
The event is at the gallery at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March. 8. Another seven talented local writers read original pieces of their own.
This month will feature Becky Zimmer, Bronwyn W. Capasin, Robin A. R. Halsey, Carrie Ann Schemenauer, Ivan Buehler, Daniel Pratchler and Caityn Senko. The local writers line up will feature poetry, non-fiction and excerpts from published works. The gallery is providing coffee and treats as local writers being able to portray their passion for literature.
This event is free for everyone but they recommend for ages 13 and over.
If you would like to consider reading at a future Writers Night, drop by to listen and see what its all about. You can call the Humboldt Gallery at 306-682-5226 or email info@humboldtmuseum.ca if you would like to put your name down to let your voice be heard.