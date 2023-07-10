Freda White honoured in TLTI
The Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands celebrated Seniors Month by hosting a Senior Volunteer Tea event in Lansdowne on Wednesday, June 28.
Mayor Corinna Smith-Gatcke, on behalf of the Ministry of Citizenship and Multiculturalism, presented Freda White with the Ontario Senior of the Year certificate, recognizing her decades of volunteer service.
Award of contract
Gananoque council recently awarded a contract to Len Corcoran Excavating Ltd. to complete the reconstruction of phase one of Arthur Street between Stone Street and Charles Street, to a limit of $2,579,698.80.
Council also awarded a reconstruction tender to Morrison Hershfield Ltd., for inspection and contract administration services for the same reconstruction project, to a limit of $74,240.
Meanwhile, council awarded the Lagoon Road and Berm Maintenance tender to Robert Nash Excavating, in the amount of $897,992.01, to repair the berm and roadway at the lagoon.
Fireworks concern
Gananoque council has directed staff to provide a report on alternatives to fireworks displays at town events, recognizing that noise can negatively affect wildlife, domestic animals, humans and the environment.
Outdoor rink space available throughout summer
Gananoque town staff are reminding citizens that the Gord Brown Memorial Canada 150 Outdoor Rink in Gananoque is open daily for drop-in use. Nets are also available, weather permitting.
The rink is also available for special events, tournaments and private rentals.
Types of events that can be held include rollerblading, concerts, ball hockey, training camps and clinics, shuffleboard, market events, demos, shows, cornhole, birthdays and corporate events, officials noted.
Interested parties can contact marinarecreation@gananoque.ca for more information.
Gananoque reminding community to brake for turtles
Town of Gananoque staff are reminding the community to do their part to help protect the turtle population.
With turtles frequenting the waterfront community, they unfortunately cross roads in many locations throughout the area.
“There may be no bigger threat to turtles in Ontario than that of our busy roads and highways,” a town news release reads.
“Countless turtles are run over by cars and killed each year on Ontario’s roads.”
Typically, the turtle season is considered to be May to September, while nesting is typically mid-May to mid-July.
“Please slow down and avoid turtles when it is safe to do so,” town officials continue. “Helping to do your part will have a positive impact on the turtle population and saving a turtle has a beneficial impact on the population as a whole. Help save species at risk.”
For more information regarding turtles visit Ontario Turtle Conservation Network ontarioturtle.ca or Turtles Kingston at turtleskingston.com.
Gananoque’s Town Hall Park undergoing disruption this week
Town of Gananoque staff has announced a service disruption involving Town Hall Park.
The disruption will occur until Thursday.
A portion of Town Hall Park will be closed to the public for tree pruning and tree removal. Staff asks that the community avoid areas that have been barricaded off for the duration of disruption.
For more information, contact the Public Works department at 613-382-2149 ext. 1613 or email pwinfo@gananoque.ca.
Applications accepted for paid on-call firefighters in TLTI
The Leeds and the Thousand Islands Fire Service is now accepting applications for paid on-call firefighters.
This recruitment campaign runs until Aug. 11.
Applications can be submitted online through the township website or by sending a note of interest and resume to fireadmin@townshipleeds.on.ca.
An open house will be held July 29 at Station 4 in Lyndhurst for an information session, demonstrations, and the ability to meet some of the team.
Staff says more information regarding the recruitment campaign and the open house is expected soon.
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)