TLTI waste site hours changed starting in April
Hours of operation at waste sites in the Township of Leeds and Thousand Islands will be changing in April.
Waste sits in Lansdowne (open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday), Lyndhurst (open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday) and Escott (open Tuesday and Saturday) will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Curbside pickup in Lansdowne will not be affected by the change.
These new hours of operation will come into effect beginning April 2.
Township to hold meeting about local road name change
The Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands will be holding a public meeting regarding the possible name change of a private road in the municipality.
April 3 at 5:45 p.m., council will meet with the public to discuss the name change of a private lane from 215-217 Lyndhurst Road to Coyote Lane.
People who can’t attend in person will be able to view and participate through Zoom.
Attendees must register for the meeting to attend in person or online. Seating is limited to 15 seats for the public at this time. People are asked to contact Megan Shannon, the clerk, to register at 613-659-2415 x 231 or email her at clerk@townshipleeds.on.ca.
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)