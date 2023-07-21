LISTOWEL – Until the end of July, the Listowel Business Improvement Association (BIA) is hosting summer programs to promote tourism in the growing community’s downtown area.
“Embark on an exciting journey through downtown Listowel while keeping the whole family active and savouring the beautiful summer weather,” explained the BIA website.
The first program is a Downtown StoryWalk that immerses participants with a captivating story that unfolds as they venture throughout the town’s bustling core. Finish the book and you can enter a ballot for a chance to win $25 Shop Local Dollars, with one winner announced each week in July. The North Perth Public Library will be selecting the next winners on July 21 and July 28.
The accompanying map of Listowel’s downtown streets are numbered in accordance with the story. Participants are to begin at Yolo Tanning & Beauty Co. and travel in numerical order across 18 locations in the downtown area. Order of locations as follows: No. 1 - The Clothing Loft; No. 2 - Diana Sweets Marketplace & Cafe; No. 3 - Little Shop of Heroes; No. 4 - Crafted Co.; No. 5 - The Salvation Thrift Store; No. 6 - Ewyn Weight Loss Studios; No. 7 - Sleep Culture; No. 8 - Listowel Hypnosis; No. 9 - New Life Painted Furniture; No. 10 - Lavish Salon; No. 11 - The Scrapbook Shop; No. 12 - In the Bag; No. 13 - Jetts Juice; No. 14 - Divine Wellness Spa; No. 15 - Pins & Needles; No. 16 - New U Personal Training; and No. 17 - McIntosh Farms Butcher Shop.
Additionally, the Picture This: Listowel Scavenger Hunt has been extended to the end of the month. The program invites participants to explore the different sites around the town, taking a picture with each item on a predetermined list. Adventurers can complete as many photos as desired, with each item on the list being assigned a point value between 1-4. Each point is an entry to win the prize of $50 Shop Local Dollars. The point system is as follows; 1 Point – picture on a bench, picture of your lunch at a restaurant or takeout, picture of a local business card, front of local paper printed in June; 2 Points – selfie with a concrete flower planter, selfie with PC Connect bus sign, selfie with a lit up “open” sign, selfie with a street sign that starts with the letter “H”; 3 Points – selfie with north end town entrance sign, photo in front of west-end business, selfie with a piece of public art, selfie being active; 4 Points – selfie with a business’ sandwich board, photo of Listowel business receipt, photo with your favourite Listowel landmark, and selfie with storefront display window.
To submit your photos for the Picture This: Listowel Scavenger Hunt or to learn more about the Downtown StoryWalk, visit discoverlistowel.com.