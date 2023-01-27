Christmas came early in December for the Upper River Valley Hospital Foundation, which received the most significant gift in its history.
The donors, who wish to remain anonymous, presented the foundation with a cheque to purchase a new state-of-the-art 1.5 Tesla MRI for the Waterville healthcare facility.
In a news release, the foundation identified the family only as lifelong residents of Speerville, a rural community south of Woodstock.
"The credit for this fantastic donation goes 100 per cent to the family, who approached me fully motivated to supply the permanent MRI machine," said URVHF Board Chair Dr. Wayne McLaughlin. "My role was to answer any questions that the family had. When the foundation began this campaign at the start of this year, we never dreamed we would secure a donation of this size: you never know what generosity is out there!"
The release quoted a close source to the family, who explained the generous donation.
"They feel very fortunate to be able to give this donation to our rural community, who will benefit tremendously from it," said a source.
The release said the record-breaking donation marks the foundation's first legacy gift.
The Upper River Valley Hospital Foundation was created several years ago to elevate healthcare locally.
The release noted URVH currently shares a mobile MRI with Campbellton and performs about 1,400 scans per year at the facility in Waterville.
It added the hospital would require renovations to install this fixed unit, with the new unit permanently affixed to the facility,
The new MRI machine's capabilities include scanning patients with pacemakers previously referred to other hospitals, such as Horizon Health Network's Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital in Fredericton.
"For patients, especially in an aging and rural community, having access to these services alleviates stress, travel and waiting for these essential tests," said Dr. McLaughlin.
He added that the new unit would have a wider bore, accommodating bariatric patients and, again, reducing referrals to other facilities.
Foundation officials said Horizon Health Network would assist with some costs associated with installation and staff training, adding the hospital expects to break ground for the new MRI in 2024.