Just as the September 17 official release date quickly approaches, local Filmmaker Matthew Luppino recently returned home from the Spotlight International Film Festival in Florida with another award for his newest project, “Fragments,” a short-film about life being a balance of holding on and letting go.
Luppino and his wife, Laura, attended the event, and were pleased to take home the “Best Long Short Diamond Award" overall for “Fragments.” The win is fresh off the heels of winning the Best Cinematography at the World Class Film Awards in Mexico City around a month ago.
This brings the film’s international award tally to 25.
“I couldn’t be more proud of my crew, Laura Luppino, Stephen Goulet, and everyone involved. I am most proud of my wife, Laura, who helped me throughout and put up with all the extremely stressful nights I’ve had the last few years. It’s been a long journey, but I’m grateful to have her by my side and have her support always. It makes this adventure so much more meaningful and to me, that is my success. To be able to share my dreams, doing what I love with the one I love is truly the dream come true. It’s a blessing to be able to share these moments of success with her and to cherish these memories we’ve made along the way.”
The festival itself, he added, was great, lighthearted, and full of networking possibilities.
“I met a lot of wonderful people at the Spotlight International Film Festival and I hope to work with some of my new friends in the future.”
The event marked the first time the filmmaker was able to watch “Fragments” on the big screen, as it premiered in the Cinemark Tinsletown Theatre in Jacksonville, Florida for the Spotlight International Film Festival.
“It was my first time seeing my work professionally screened in a theatre, so it was a really special and inspiring moment for me to see all of our hard work on the big screen. Just to see all the little details, like colour grading and the sound mix come together and make a difference in the viewing experience, was the chef’s kiss for me. I spent a lot of time perfecting my colours and getting my sound right, so I’m proud that it displays so well in a theatre on the big screen,” Luppino said.
In addition, he had the opportunity to pitch a new film to a panel of judges, producers, and other filmmakers. “It was my first time pitching and I am very proud that it went successfully. I worked day and night to come up with a brand-new film for this pitch opportunity. I spent a lot of time brainstorming and getting the script right. I wrote the script only a few weeks before I had to pitch it. I had very little time to practice my pitch, but I’m very happy with how it went and I think my next project is going to be fresh and exciting,” he shared.
Luppino – an independent Writer, Director, Producer, Editor, and Cinematographer – is incredibly proud of “Fragments,” which he had reservations about releasing at first as it was a project that was very personal to him.
“Initially, I made it for myself. I didn’t want to submit it because it was personal to me, but it was too good not to,” he previously noted.
The official trailer for “Fragments,” was released on March 20. The around 37-minute-long film is about Luppino, who is President of Luppo Studios Productions Inc., reflecting on his past, where “he finds closure in the small fragments of his life.” It is based on real events.
On September 17, at 1:30pm-3:30pm, an official screening for “Fragments” will take place at Lakeshore Imagine Cinemas, as well as a mini film festival, showcasing his other works of “True Colours,” “Love Drunk,” “Stardust,” and “H.O.P.E.,” and then finally the main event, “Fragments."
“Fragments,” he previously explained, “tells the story of grief, self-discovery, self-love, and closure. It is a beautiful adventure of grief, healing, and cathartic release.
“Fragments” will be officially released later that day at 8pm on Luppino’s YouTube channel, https://youtu.be/HhKWHtY65FU.
In addition, Luppino and Laura will head to Las Vegas at the end of September to represent their two award-winning films “Fragments” and “H.O.P.E.” in what he called “an amazing ultimate winners gala for the Vegas Movie Awards.”
“Fragments” won Best Drama and Best Cinematography in the January edition of the Vegas Movie Awards earlier this year, while “H.O.P.E.” won Best Inspirational Film back in the October edition of 2019.
“What this means for the film is that it just continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible and gain success all over the world. My hope is that this opens doors and possibilities for the future of my career, whatever that may be,” Luppino said, adding “‘Fragments’ continues to inspire and thrive. I am excited for the official release date and for the general public to see and experience this beautiful adventure of grief.”