The city of Flin Flon has signed on to a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with a Toronto-based company, as they look to bring green hydrogen production to the community and diversify an economy that has for years relied on mining.
Flin Flon officials recently announced the deal with Minnova Renewable Energy (MRE) that moves to discussion of possible “large-scale” green hydrogen production projects and facilities in and around the northern Manitoba city located about 760 kilometres north of Winnipeg.
Green hydrogen is hydrogen produced by splitting water by electrolysis and energy created by the process can be used as fuel, without producing carbon dioxide as a byproduct.
According to Flin Flon Mayor George Fontaine, the city has become increasingly interested in pursuing green hydrogen and other “green energy” production projects after the closure of its only mine.
“This is a city where mining has been the driving industry and kept a lot of people working, but a lot of that has shut down recently, so we need to diversify,” Fontaine said. “We can’t stick to the same industry forever. We have to look at a variety of options.”
In June of 2022, HudBay Minerals permanently shut down the 777 Mine in Flin Flon, which was for years the city's largest employer and while it was a blow to the local economy, Fontaine pushed council to seek opportunities to make Flin Flon a “green energy hub.”
“I believe diversification is the answer to boost Flin Flon’s economy and to continue providing employment opportunities,” Fontaine said.
Fontaine said the MOU is non-binding, but they hope they can work with MRE to bring green hydrogen production to Flin Flon, but the city is also looking for other companies that work in the green energy sector to consider Flin Flon as a community where those types of projects could work.
“We are open for business for these types of projects, and we will talk to anyone who could offer options to bring those types of projects to Flin Flon, and we believe we have a lot of the exsisting infrastructure in place to make a transition into Flin Flon happen pretty easily,” he said.
Minnova Corp. CEO Gorden Glenn said in a media release that exsisting infrastructure in Flin Flon and in the surrounding areas is one aspect that they have found attractive about Flin Flon, and about working with the city.
"We are pleased to work with the City of Flin Flon and jointly explore opportunities to repurpose the city's significant northern infrastructure, and take a leading role in green hydrogen production in support of Canada's Net Zero 2050 Greenhouse Gas emissions commitment,” Glenn said.
According to MRE, they will now work with Flin Flon city council and other stakeholders to initiate studies on green hydrogen production opportunities in Flin Flon.
“MRE and the city of Flin Flon will work cooperatively to evaluate potential for the City of Flin Flon and surrounding communities to become a northern trading hub for green hydrogen and hydrogen-based energy carriers,” MRE said in a statement.
