Phillip Blancher
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
MORRISBURG – A third period come back capped-off with a power play goal gave the visiting Westport Rideaus a 4-3 win over the Morrisburg Lions October 15.
The Lions, searching for their second win of the season got off to a solid start in their game against the Rideaus.
Team captain Dean Lapier scored late in the first period, assisted by alternate captain Curran Gilmour.
It was not long before the visitors tied the game – less than a minute later, just 24 seconds into a power play. The teams were tied 1-1 after 20 minutes.
Forward Ethan Mahoney (from Rylan Iwachniuk and Alex Bergeron) scored a power play goal seven minutes into the second period to put the Lions ahead 2-1.
Two minutes later, the Rideaus tied the game again.
Morrisburg regained the lead for a second time later in the period when Justice Brownlee (from Keon Troccoli-Riok) sent the puck past Westport netminder Charles Pare. The Lions led the Rideaus 3-2 going into the final period.
Penalties continue to trouble Morrisburg, especially in the third period. The Lions gave the Rideaus four power play opportunities in the period and successfully fended off the first three.
Westport tied the game at even-strength with four minutes remaining in the game.
Morrisburg conceded another power play and it took only four seconds for Westport forward Jordan Vick to score the game winner – Lions lost 4-3.
Morrisburg out shot Westport 43-30 in the game.