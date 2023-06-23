Alysha Kuntz was named the 2023 student of the year at Medicine Hat College.
“I’m excited about it,” she said. “It was really appreciated to get that type of recognition from the college, the committee who voted for me and the instructor who nominated me.”
As president of the MHC Students’ Association for the past year and vice-president internal the year prior, Kuntz was a familiar face on campus.
“I had started at the college during COVID so was online virtually. I wanted to have more of an experience rather than just my education,” said Kuntz. “Once I learned about their advocacy and how they help students, I thought that would be lots of fun, and a good learning and leadership opportunity.”
Kuntz is proud of the transition training she implemented while part of the association.
“Our students are usually in these elected positions for one year and we are lucky if we are able to keep them for two years or more because we mostly offer diplomas at the college,” explained Kuntz. “For me to have been there for a couple of years and to understand the organization, to work on proper transition training for future executives was helpful.”
Working on advocacy was also important for Kuntz.
“We are part of the Alberta Students’ Executive Council and working with them to advocate for students was also really exciting.”
For the summer she is working as an accountant in Medicine Hat and is also pursuing her diploma through Athabasca University, which will take another year to complete.
“Right now, I don’t have a degree and I need one to enter into the CPA (Chartered Professional Accountants) program for Canada.”
The CPA can also be done online and could take her another two years.