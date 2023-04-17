Oil Springs Councillor Larry Wagner suggested at the Oil Springs Council meeting on April 4, the village needed a bylaw to regulate the placement of sea can or shipping containers. This is something Mayor Ian Veen agreed with, as he has seen several of the buildings in the village and the municipality doesn’t currently have a bylaw in place.
It was suggested to take a look at other neighbouring municipalities such as Enniskillen Township and the Town of Petrolia to see what it is in place there. Also Dawn-Euphemia just implemented its own by-law and that will be looked at as well.
Oil Springs Clerk Martha Gawley will be doing some research. She doesn’t expect a new bylaw can be passed until at least June at the earliest
This discussion came out of the 10 year review of the development fees conducted by the Village of Oil Springs. Fees will be going up in the village. It has been 10 years since the development fees were last changed.
Last time the fees were reviewed, it was decided to not raise the fees in an effort to attract people to build in Oil Springs, said Veen. “That did or didn’t work” saying the availability of lots could have been the deciding factor in there being more housing in the village.
There were six new homes built in Oil Springs in 2020 followed by 11 new homes in 2021.
The one-time development fee for a new residential home will go up to $1,683 from $1,500, an 11 percent increase. The multi-residential buildings will go from $2,500 to $3,500, a 40 percent increase. Any money raised through the development fees is put into a reserve fund, said Gawley.