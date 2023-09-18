The Municipality of Lakeshore is thrilled to announce the commencement of Phase 2 of the Stoney Point Park Community Visioning process, a significant step in shaping the future of the park.
Stoney Point/Pointe-aux-Roches residents and park enthusiasts are cordially invited to participate in this pivotal phase by providing valuable feedback on two draft concept plans. These plans will be unveiled during a visioning session, which will take place on Tuesday, September 19, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the Stoney Point Community Park pavilion.
"Your feedback is crucial to us as a Council, and we want our parks and public spaces to mirror the community's desires. We are delighted to present the concept plans for the park's second phase of planning to the Stoney Point/Point-aux-Roches community, who have shown tremendous interest and enthusiasm for this project," said Mayor Tracey Bailey.
During the event, attendees will have the opportunity to provide feedback on the two concept plans. Information boards showcasing both plans will be displayed, allowing community members to drop in at their convenience. While no formal presentations are scheduled, Lakeshore staff and consultants from RKLA will be present to answer questions and receive input.
Following the September 19th session, the two draft concept plans will be accessible online at Lakeshore.ca/SPPark. An online survey will be available, soliciting respondents' preferred concepts and seeking feedback on each plan. Online submissions will be accepted until noon on Friday, October 6, 2023.
An alternate session date of Thursday, September 21, has been reserved to accommodate any potential weather-related challenges.