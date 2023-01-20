BROCKTON – The proposed 2023 budget for Bruce County has raised concerns for County Warden Chris Peabody.
“They’re proposing a budget that’s five points above the rate of inflation,” he said. With the inflation rate around seven per cent, that makes a 12 per cent budget increase.
“I’ll be looking for substantial cuts,” Peabody said, adding that he’ll be seeking support for those cuts from county council.
He commented that the increase at a time when “people are definitely struggling with food prices” is concerning.
“People on fixed incomes are definitely going to be pinched,” he said. “Members of county council have to explain things (about the county’s budget hike) to people in the grocery store… If I can’t explain it, I won’t support it.”
He added, “The numbers are shocking.”
The county’s proposed budget includes some $18 million in new expenditures, some of it offset by money flowing in through childcare funding, and 12 new staff members. Most notable on the list is a deputy CAO position with a net levy cost of $230,078, for a net increase in the budget of almost half of one per cent. The majority of the new positions – nine – have salary and benefits of over $100,000 annually. (See the Bruce County council story in this week's Walkerton Herald-Times for more information.)
“We’ll see how county council reacts to that,” Peabody said.
Peabody attending ROMA
Topping his agenda is the Rural Ontario Municipal Association (ROMA) conference Sunday.
Peabody said that as Brockton’s mayor, he’ll be meeting with Solicitor General Michael Kerzner regarding ongoing high per household policing costs in Brockton compared to other municipalities. He’ll also be meeting with Michael Tibollo, associate minister of mental health and addictions about the lack of treatment in rural Ontario for people with mental health issues and addictions.
As warden, Peabody said he’ll be accompanying other municipalities to support their efforts. He’ll be supporting Kincardine’s meeting regarding a new secondary school, and Arran-Elderslie’s meeting regarding emergency room closures.
In addition, he’ll be with the Western Ontario Warden’s Caucus in meeting with Opposition leaders.
“Luke Charbonneau of Saugeen Shores wants my support in his meeting with leaders of the NDP and Green Party on the importance of the nuclear sector in Bruce County,” Peabody said.