A fundraising campaign is aiming to help a Kaslo man whose house burned down on April 10.
A GoFundMe campaign was launched to support Quinn (Anmol) Sethi, who supporters say is a resident who gives back to the community.
“He lost everything in the fire, including his vehicle,” notes a summary on the donation page. “Quinn is a valued member of both Kaslo Search and Rescue and the Kaslo Fire Department.”
While Sethi had insurance, the campaign was launched “to help with the immediate need as it's uncertain how long that process will take to come through.”
Sethi’s mother is also ill and the man was hoping to go home to Ontario to be with her.
“Kaslo Search and Rescue is hoping that this fundraiser will help Quinn with the beginning stages of rebuilding his life and help him travel to spend time with his critically ill mother,” the fundraiser states.
At press time, the ‘Help Quinn Recover from House Fire’ campaign had raised $3,150 of its $5,000 target.