Shuniah, Ont. — Maybe it has something to do with the second regular council meeting of the month, but the Municipality of Shuniah’s veteran streamlined council kept their session to around 30 minutes for the second month in a row on Tuesday.
Shuniah Mayor Wendy Landry explains that the majority of the work is done behind the scenes before it hits the council chambers.
“We all read our package and the reports are so thorough that it leaves us no questions,” said Landry in a text earlier this month. “At our last (first meeting of the month in mid-February) we had on pay equity, it was 1 1/2 hours long and this was just to accept her report that she presented to us.”
During Tuesday’s 33-minute gathering, council worked on drafting a new fireworks bylaw regarding what days, how many days and times that pyrotechnics could be set off.
Town hall meetings, which were popular among Shuniah residents prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, will once again make an appearance in 2023 as council set July 12 for a meeting date with a subsequent town hall to take place in the fall for a day that is yet to be determined.
Shuniah Coun. and Community Schools Alliance member Meghan Chomut has attended the Lakehead District School Board annual community planning and partnership meetings since becoming a councillor in 2020, but would like to be part of the meetings that pertain to LDSB guidelines.
“I just want the municipality to get an invite to these meetings that are happening, so that we can hear and we can be in partnership with them in terms of what they’re planning, what we’re planning and maybe there’s some bridges there that we can build," Chomut said.
Another topic of conversation Tuesday was the dual report on an update of the Shuniah ambulance base by Landry and Shuniah Coun. Donna Blunt regarding the design of the building’s windows and doors, which council would have liked to have been consulted on.
“(Superior North Emergency Medical Services Chief Shane Muir) explained to us some of the reasons why some of the changes couldn’t happen,” Landry said. “At this point, some of it came down to safety . . . we expressed our disappointment that council wasn’t consulted on the design and the ability to have a conversation to that.”
She said windows above the lockers and adding a second glass door for access will be considered.
Landry added that they want to follow up on setting up a process to have a conversation about the interior design.