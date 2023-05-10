GUYS. CO. – The map says Old Country Harbour Road exists, but most people who drive on it will tell you it doesn’t. The pavement is collapsing and Department of Public Works patches give way almost before the asphalt has time to set.
People who rely on the road are fed up with what they describe as putting their lives at risk, and the lives of their children, who travel the road on school buses twice a day. That’s why area citizens have started a petition calling for the provincial government to do more than throw band-aid solutions at the problem.
Old Country Harbour Road – a stretch of questionable pavement that runs approximately 2.5 kilometres – is not only a place where residents enjoy lakeside homes, but also a shortcut for local residents, connecting stretches of Route 316 and cutting kilometres off the trip to Country Harbour from the Loch Katrine or Giant’s Lake area. But now, many spend the extra time and fuel to complete the Route 316 loop rather than face the terrible condition of the old, previously convenient road.
Phil Marchand, who lives on Old Country Harbour Road, spoke to The Journal about the road and the petition last week.
“That road is dangerous…I figured it was time to do something about it. I got a hold of our councillor and a couple of other people and said, ‘Okay, let’s do the petition,’” said Marchand.
Last weekend, the petition was circulated at a local ATV rally and has been distributed to area stores.
“I plan to get as many signatures as I can,” added Marchand, “And let people know what’s going on.”
He told The Journal that when he contacted his MLA, Greg Morrow, he was told the representative knew about the problem, but Marchand says he didn’t feel confident any action would be forthcoming.
When he approached Councillor James Fuller in the Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s, he understood the petition would be taken to council.
For him and others, Marchand said, the solution is to repave the road. The road had been in poor condition but storm damage from hurricane Fiona made things much worse. One guardrail near Pringle Lake is even falling into the lake, he said.
“Basically, the road has to be repaved. It’s so far gone, the road cannot be fixed,” Marchand told The Journal.
Councillor Fuller spoke to The Journal on May 5 about Old Country Harbour Road, stating, “I know the road is crap…if they [area residents] get a petition – especially with the names of the people that live on the road, as well as people that drive on it – if they gave it to me, I would conjure up a letter of support from the municipal council and then send it on to the Minister [Minister of Public Works Kim Masland] with some remarks that maybe they should give this priority. That’s the most we can do.”
Asked if Old Country Harbour Road was on the province’s five-year highway improvement plan, Fuller said, “No, it’s nowhere on it. We’re lucky to have anything on it. We’ve got some bridges that are ready to fall over and they’re not on it.”
Fuller described the road as, “a thoroughfare shortcut for people going from Country Harbour into St. Andrews and it’s just not safe. I would be hesitant to drive a fire truck on it,” – a comment that further highlights the threat to public safety that poor roads pose in rural Nova Scotia.
The Journal contacted Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow about the issue and received the following statement, “I’ve heard about the condition of this road from a number of constituents in the area- I also see it first-hand when I visit Country Harbour. It’s clear it has needed work for a number of years, and I’ve raised this with the Department of Public Works- both at the local level here at home and in Halifax. We’re discussing different options for repairs, and I’ll continue pushing for improvements sooner rather than later.”