WALKERTON – A pair of losses on the weekend holds the Walkerton Capitals second from the bottom spot of the Pollock Division of the PJHL.
Friday night’s game against Wingham was another close one that could easily have gone either way. Encouraged by an enthusiastic hometown crowd, the Caps took a two-goal lead in the first period – JJ Lavigne from Jett Morningstar, and Morningstar from Lavigne and Kyle Durrer – before Wingham’s Noah Wettlaufer scored assisted by Brandon Bishop.
In the second period, Wingham scored on the powerplay - Matt Tolton from Coleson Fischer – to tie the score. Less than two minutes later, Walkerton regained the lead with a goal by Tyler Ewald, assisted by Graham Gateman.
Wingham’s Noah Bloemberg scored on an assist by Nate Bloemberg to tie the score in the closing seconds of regulation. Three-and-a-half minutes into overtime, Wingham scored the winning goal – Tolton’s second of the night, assisted by Dawson Fahrer and Tayt Bramhill, to make the final score 4-3.
Kincardine 4, Walkerton 1
Saturday night in Kincardine, the Caps ended up down three before scoring in the third period. Kincardine scored one in the first period (Liam Colhoun from Harrison Meulensteen and Jordan Biesel) and two more in the second (Carter Servais from Nolan MacKinnon, and Gavin Gibbons short-handed, assisted by Servais and Brennan Long).
Walkerton’s Ryan Oakes scored, with assists credited to Durrer and Elliott McCarey, to close the gap a bit, but Kincardine scored again – Steven Grant from Gibbons – for a 4-1 win.
Upcoming games
Goderich travels to Walkerton Friday, Dec. 9, for a 7:30 p.m. game. The next night, the Caps visit Mount Forest for an 8 p.m. game.