The direction the Town of Gananoque will take with the former Kinsmen Building is still unclear.
This week, council postponed their decision on the future of the building, located at 400 Stone Street North to the May 2 meeting.
Staff brought forward a report regarding future options for the building. The lease agreement with the Thousand Islands Youth Boxing Club, current users of the building, expires on June 30.
The options include: Option 1 - direct staff to bring back a report to declare 400 Stone Street North surplus to the municipality’s needs, begin the process to designate the lands as residential exception (allows personal service shop, clinics, office, artisan studios, commercial and private clubs, and health retreat), survey and sever the lands to maintain municipal waterfront access, and engage a real estate firm to list the property on the market for $480,000.
Option 2 would see the directing of staff to maintain the property as a Town facility with a municipal use. This, according to staff’s report, would lead to the addition of $600,000 to $850,057 to the Asset Management Plan and future capital budgets to maintain/repair the property over the next ten years at $85,000/year.
Option 3 sees the directing of staff to maintain the property as a Town facility to be rented out for a non-municipal use at a price that would recoup direct costs and/or generate a profit. Like Option 2, this would lead to the addition of $600,000 to $850,057 to the Asset Management Plan and future capital budgets to maintain/repair the property over the next ten years at $85,000/year. Based on the current annual costs (capital and operating - $101,000), the town would need to rent the facility at $15 per square foot to break even. This does not include staff time to manage/oversee the building. The boxing club is requesting a five-year lease renewal in order to allow them to apply for a Trillium Grant for the building. In order to break even, the town, according to staff’s report, would need to increase the rent to $15 per square foot and seek another tenant for the former daycare side of the building.
Option 4 allows for status quo - the town currently rents half of the facility (3,600 square feet) to the boxing club for $4.94/sq. foot or $17,773.32 year plus HST. Under the existing scenario (boxing club agreement and daycare side vacant), the town is short $83,000 per year to properly fund the facility. Staff’s report indicates the status quo is not a financially sustainable option.
Option 5 involves demolishing the building and maintaining the waterfront property as public space. The cost to demolish the building is unknown at this time.
Option 6 directs the town’s Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) to engage in conversations with the counties to explore options on creating affordable housing at this location, following the recent grant announcement made by MPP Clark.
The boxing club’s president, Pat Funnell, spoke to council before they ultimately postponed their decision on the matter.
“The value the boxing club brings to the town and the community, you can’t really put a short-term or long-term dollar number on that, but the value it brings is priceless,” said Funnell. “We need that building. It’s the only one in town. The right option is No. 4. (The report) says it’s not financially feasible but I believe it is. It’s a lot less expensive to have us there than to try and duplicate what we do.”
Funnell added that the boxing club offers a space for the town’s youth to work on their physical and mental health.
“Coming out of Covid, people are still struggling,” Funnell said.
He added that relocating the boxing club “only works partially for what we do”.
“As a taxpayer I feel like a shareholder (of the building),” Funnell said. “I’m not asking, I’m telling you I want to keep it. You’re elected to make decisions for the taxpayers, and I think the taxpayers want you to keep that building and keep us there, status quo. Now, it may not be what you personally feel but I think it’s what the taxpayers want.”
Since 2016, various councils have considered the future of the Kinsmen since it was given to the town seven years ago.
