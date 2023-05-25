A staple of Canada Day in Drumheller, the annual Canada Day parade, is returning this year and registrations are now open.
This year the parade theme is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Drumheller Dragons.
Several organizations are involved to support the event, including BrokerLink Insurance which is covering the cost of insurance for the event, Reality Bytes which is providing website design and hosting, and Canalta which is supplying safety vests and stop signs for parade deputies who will be positioned along the route.
Parade participants will position themselves in the staging area along Riverside Drive East beginning at 10 Street East, near Riverside Park, starting at 9 a.m. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. sharp and will travel along Riverside Drive East, turning north at 5 Street East, and then meander through downtown Drumheller via 3 Avenue to 1 Street West, and finally along Railway Avenue West where it will end just past 3 Street East.
Event organizers are encouraging anyone interested in participating to fill out an entry form to either volunteer or enter a float at https://drumhellerparade.org/