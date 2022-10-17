Perhaps you’d lather wait, but Movember preparations are being shaved away by Tiny firefighters and are almost ready to grow.
Movember is a fundraising event held each November to raise awareness and support towards prostate cancer, testicular cancer, men’s mental health, and suicide prevention.
As a recent committee of the whole meeting, Station 3 firefighter Samantha Barnett provided a deputation to Tiny Township council as the captain of their fundraising team for the second year.
“Last year, we set an ambitious goal of $30,000 and we ended up raising over $65,000,” Barnett explained, “making us the top fire department in North America – myself being the leading fundraising woman and the leading fundraising firefighter.”
Barnett stated that the plan for 2023 was to go bigger.
“This year with our partnerships and driven attitudes, we’ve set a goal of $45,000.
“We’ve challenged Toronto (Fire Services) to see who can raise more, to bring better spirits forward. As well, we’re recruiting members from our local department to help us exceed and expand our teamwork efforts,” said Barnett.
Familiar fundraising events from last year are in the planning stages for a return next month, but have not been finalized. Barnett noted that fundraising would be best applied within the neighbouring town of Midland where many Tiny residents shop.
Also planned for Movember are the popular boot drives, where residents can help to collectively fill an outstretched firefighter boot with the generosity of their wallets.
However, the amount raised far exceeded the expected goal last year which led Barnett to ask several requests of the municipality, one of which was assistance from the accounting department.
“We’re trying to be as ethical and transparent as possible,” Barnett admitted.
Barnett additionally requested assistance from township communications, use of the community centre for celebration hosting, airing of commercials during council meetings, and parking passes.
Mayor George Cornell praised Barnett’s leadership during the deputation.
“I remember last year, you ran a phenomenal campaign with great results; no wonder you’re back at the helm,” Cornell said.
Earlier this year, Deputy Mayor and township firefighter Steffen Walma put forward a resolution to council in light-hearted support of challenging Toronto Fire Services to the Movember fundraiser.
At that time, Walma was quoted as saying, “Last year, we crushed them. It was fantastic, it was a ton of fun to do, but it kind of came to our attention that Toronto may not have known that they were actually in a competition with us.”
Further information on how to contribute can be found on the Tiny Township Fire Department page of the Movember website at https://movember.com/t/ttfd.
Archives of council meetings are available to view on Tiny Township’s YouTube channel.