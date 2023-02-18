At a news conference Monday, Minister responsible for SGI Don Morgan announced the boost to SADD (Students against drinking and driving) Saskatchewan. The Minister noted that the pandemic made it difficult for chapters of SADD to “sustain efforts and build membership.” The increase will bring their funding to $207,000 per year. The money will go towards educating youth. “I see this as an investment that will pay dividends in the form of safer roads in the future. Impaired driving is 100% preventable and its vital to deliver that lesson early and often.”
SGI says the highest rates of drinking and drugged drivers are in the 19-24 age group. For the five-year period 2017-2021, they represented 25 percent of all impaired drivers involved in collisions in Saskatchewan, even though that age range represents only nine percent of licensed drivers.
The Minister encouraged young people to know the options available to them when looking to find a safe ride home. “ whether that’s always planning on having a Designated driver in their group, taking a taxi or ride share, or texting mom and dad to come get them at the end of the evening.”
The former president of SADD Saskatchewan, Meaghann White, said the funds would be used to create a new position for a school outreach coordinator. The coordinator will be responsible for starting new chapters of SADD in schools throughout the province. “As well this funding will help support existing chapters in developing new initiatives and innovative ideas aimed at preventing drinking and driving in their local communities.”