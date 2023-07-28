WINGHAM – The work has begun on Josephine Street and Amberley Road (County Road 86), which will see many safety improvements, including sidewalks and pedestrian crossings. These improvements have been needed since the plaza opened on the east side of the intersection.
The sidewalk component of this project is $107,133.10. It is funded by the Township of North Huron using resources from the Federal Gas Tax Reserve Fund. The total project price is $456,391, the difference being paid by Huron County.
The design includes a realignment to the Josephine Street entrance of the Skyline Group Plaza (Tim Hortons, KFC, Fogel’s Independent Grocer, RX Drug Mart IDA, and BMO). The entry will be aligned to match with the west entrance (McDonald’s, Petro Canada, PetValu and Pharmasave).
The existing island will be removed during the realignment, and the commercial sign will be moved north of the entrance. The designated entrance and exit lanes will be moved onto County Road 4. The new design aims to discourage erratic maneuvers, control the location and angle of conflict points, and limit entry/exit issues.
An extension of the sidewalk on the east side of Josephine Street to Amberley Road, and a sidewalk will be installed on the west side. Two pedestrian crossings are planned for the busy intersection, both on Josephine Street. The first crossing will be on the north side of the corner of Amberley Road. It will be incorporated into the existing lights and operated by a push button.
The second crossing will be approximately 50 metres north of the improved plaza intersection. It will be equipped with a push button and rapid flashing beacon lighting.
A public information centre was held on Jan. 10 at the Wingham Town Hall Theatre.
The project is expected to be completed this year.