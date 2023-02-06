By Jaymie White
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
PORT AUX BASQUES — The concept of 3D printing is something that first began in the 1980’s, but it wasn’t until 2005 when it started to go mainstream. 3D printing offers a quicker and more affordable process to obtain specific parts and objects at a fraction of the cost, can be used from prototype to production, and it is a need that Siddharth Jain would like to fill. What began as a hobby is now something Jain would like to see become a small business venture, so long as the demand is there.
“It’s definitely something I can do as a business because it’s not something that is difficult for me. I’ve been in the engineering/plastic line for almost five years now, and I have a really good understanding of plastics and how they work, the mechanical properties related to the plastics, and that’s why I wanted to try the 3D printing,” said Jain. “If I have enough interest and if I have a customer base, I can get some more 3D printers and make a website for it. Then people can contact me by phone, social media, or email, but also on the website. They would be able to go on the website, upload their print, and get a quote from the website. It’s not something new. It’s present in a lot of cities, but it’s not currently here in Newfoundland.”
Jain has attempted to showcase some of his work on Facebook to drum up some interest in the area, but it hasn’t been easy.
“There have been certain difficulties, mainly because I’m not from the Town. I posted about a container I made for a friend of mine and someone commented on it saying they think it’s one of the scams because, I guess it does look like a scam when you aren’t from the Town and people don’t recognize your name, so they’re scared basically. Not a lot of people know about it and many people don’t even understand what 3D printing is.”
Jain believes that this is a viable business opportunity that would result in faster turnaround times on products that could be produced in 12-24 hours instead of waiting weeks for shipping. It would also allow for better customization and specification, all for less cost than if you were to go to the store.
“If you go to design the custom product that is made out of plastic, it is really expensive because there are a lot of factors involved in it. First you have to have the volume related to it. If you don’t have the volume for it they won’t design a model for it,” said Jain. “For example, if you have a design you want to make for your home, your work, anything, and you go to somebody who molds the plastic, you have to have a dye, you have to have a molding machine and you have to have a volume for it or else it’s not economical to go that way. If somebody wants something that’s personal or they just want one piece, it’s not really possible to get it anywhere unless somebody 3D prints it.”
Jain has a background in 3D printing.
“The filament I source is from my own factory back home. It’s all recycled PLA, that’s Polylactic Acid. It’s biodegradable, first of all, and second of all, it is really useful in a wide range of products,” explained Jain. “What a 3D printer does is it takes a filament, which is 1.75 mm in thickness, melts it layer upon layer and prints it into a 3D part. What happens is the software that makes the 3D printer work, it slices the 3D design into layers. There are multiple layers in a print, and it slices the product into these layers, printing one layer at a time on top of each other and it’s all bonded via heat.”
If an order is placed through Jain, not only would he be able to print it, he would also be able to design it based on your specifications.
“It’s basically designing things, parts that you would normally go to a store and buy, but you don’t have it readily available for whatever reason. Then I can design them and print them in my 3D printer. The possibilities are endless because I can print anything people desire. Suppose you need something that is extremely specific to your requirements and you can’t get it anywhere. For example, a spare part that you cannot get from the company or anywhere else, I can mimic it, copy it, and print it. It’s used in every field including aeronautics and medical. It has a really wide range,” explained Jain. “I can do 3D design prints, custom things that people want to make and they can’t get anywhere else. For example, somebody from my college, one of my instructors, wanted a container that was shaped like a radioactive barrel, and I designed it for him.”
Modern technology means the quality is much higher than it was when 3D printing was first introduced.
“I did try it back in 2016 when it wasn’t that famous, but the printers weren’t as efficient. I tried it for a short while and shelved it because the prints I wanted to do were high-precision prints and, at that point in time, it wasn’t possible to get those types of prints for a printer. Now, in 2023, it’s really modernized and I can find a really economical printer for what I needed it for.”
Jain would love to see the Southwest coast avail of the 3D printing services in much the same way he has seen it utilized in his hometown.
“A lot of people, everywhere in the world, require certain parts time and again. If your vacuum cleaner broke, for example, and you need a part for it, you need to go to the store to get it and the company may not have it. They may have discontinued the product. So I can make things that people need and require on a daily basis, but cannot get anywhere else,” said Jain. “It’s a service I want to start because I’ve seen it in my hometown. A lot of people 3D print a lot of things, and I personally have used that service when I couldn’t find the products myself. For example, I needed some hinges for a project I was doing at home, and I couldn’t find them anywhere. That’s when I decided to design them myself and get them printed somewhere. At the end, it only cost me five bucks to get it printed. If I went into the store, I would’ve paid more than 20 bucks to get something that may not even fit my design. Prototyping is something you can do with 3D printers.”
Anyone interested in 3D printing is welcome to contact Siddharth Jain via Facebook, or via email at oneplus.sidz@gmail.com.