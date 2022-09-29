As of next week, the federal government will relax the COVID-19 restrictions that it had placed on travel in and out of the country, it announced Monday morning.
The federal government announced it is dropping all COVID-19 border restrictions for anyone entering Canada, including: proof of COVID-19 vaccination, quarantine and isolation requirements as well as all pre- or on-arrival COVID-19 testing.
In addition, the ArriveCan app, which had been mandatory for cross-border travellers since the border was re-opened last year, will also become optional for travellers entering Canada.
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra and other relevant ministers – including health minister Jean-Yves Duclos and public safety minister Marco Mendicino spoke about the lifting of pandemic precautions at a press conference Monday morning in Ottawa.
"We've always maintained that the extraordinary measures we introduced at our borders and on airplanes, trains and boats were temporary and that we would adjust them as the situation changes. Today we're doing just that," Alghabra said. "We're taking another step to returning to the normal travel that connects families, workers, and our communities."
The measures being removed include: foreign nationals won't need to be vaccinated to enter the country; incoming travellers to major airports won't be subject to random mandatory COVID-19 tests; unvaccinated Canadians will no longer have to isolate when they return and if someone is mid-isolation as of October 1 they won't have to complete the remainder; travellers will not have to monitor or report if they develop COVID-19 symptoms upon arrival; and face masks are no longer mandatory on planes or trains.
Officials said that despite Canada lifting the mask mandate, it is "strongly recommended" that travellers wear high-quality and well-fitting masks and make "informed decisions" when travelling.
The government reminded travellers that they should not do so if they have COVID-19 symptoms, and they will have to still follow any provincial or territorial requirements.
Duclos warned that border crossing rules could be re-established if COVID-19 makes a resurgence.
"The Government of Canada will maintain the ability to re-establish certain border measures should they be required in the future to protect Canadians from the importation of new variants of concern or other emerging public health threats," he said.