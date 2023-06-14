Residents, businesses, and community organizations in the Village of Carbon dusted off their cowboy hats and saddles for the Carbon Lions Sports Days parade on Saturday, June 10.
The theme for this year’s parade, which was put on by the Carbon Ag Society, was “Cowboys of Carbon.” The weekend was filled with a slow pitch tournament which ran between Friday, June 9 and Sunday, June 11.
Celebrations began on Saturday with the Carbon Valley Community Church hosting a community breakfast, followed by the Ag Society parade, and wrapping up with the Lions Community Supper and adult cabaret Saturday evening.
Along with the slow pitch tournament there were also several activities going on throughout the community--the indoor archery range at the Carbon Curling Club was open to the public, as well as the Carbon Centennial Swimming Pool, the Farmers Exchange Museum gave visitors the opportunity to browse its gift shop and take on the Carbon murder mystery, and there was also a community-wide garage sale with a total of nine garage sales registered for the event, including two fundraisers for the Carbon Library and the ALS Society of Alberta.