The Faraday Township Fire Department’s Open House and Barbecue is coming up on Sept. 2 at the Faraday Township Community Centre at 13 Lower Faraday Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Faraday Township Fire Chief Brian Sears and Mayor Dennis Purcell comment on this upcoming event.
The Faraday Township Fire Department’s Open House and Barbecue will be happening on Sept. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.The day will feature of course, a barbecue, with a hamburger and drink for $8 and a hot dog and drink for $6, the Life Safety House, Sparky the Fire Dog, Robotic Sparky the Fire Dog, and kids and those young at heart can come Touch a Fire Truck!
Sears says the open house is to let everyone know what the Faraday Fire Department does, ask questions, talk to firefighters and check out the trucks and equipment.
“And a big thing is fire safety. We’ve been trying to do an open house at least once a year. In the past, there have been between 100 to 150 adults and kids come out. We’re going to have the Fire Safety House and Sparky for the kids,” he says.
Purcell tells Bancroft This Week that they always look forward to attending the Faraday Fire Open House and Barbecue.
“It’s wonderful to see the good public relations our fire department fosters and we can thank them for their contribution to Faraday.”