When former special education technician at Ratihén:te High School Liza McLaughlin made the decision to accept a new job, she went to the office of principal Scott Traylen. She had tears in her eyes as she delivered the news.
“I’d never had to quit a job I actually loved,” said McLaughlin. But she will still be serving the community, even if indirectly, in her new position as pedagogical consultant in student success at the First Nations Education Council (FNEC), which she started recently.
McLaughlin will spend her time giving guidance to many of the 22 member communities of the FNEC, which includes Kanesatake, particularly for pre-schools and English language arts.
“I know the FNEC has been doing an awesome job providing services within communities and having a greater impact, so that for sure weighed into my decision,” she said.
By working with staff at First Nations schools, she will help identify community needs and collaborate on plans to improve the services delivered to students.
“If I hadn’t worked in Kanesatake at the school, I wouldn’t be able to do that job, that’s for sure,” she said. “I think I’ve learned a lot about self-determination, especially in the education sector, how it’s really important to empower communities and not just impose stuff on them.”
While McLaughlin’s new job means continuing to contribute to the education sectors of Indigenous communities, her absence will be felt in the building where she spent six years filling innumerable roles for students and families.
“The service she provided the students here at the school was incredible,” said Traylen. “It was all-encompassing, and she was available 24/7.”
In addition to the duties normally associated with the special education technician, McLaughlin could tutor multiple subjects, provide academic support or behavioural intervention, and often brought students to appointments as necessary, according to Traylen. She would communicate with parents whenever it was needed, even on evenings and weekends.
“We miss her terribly, but she’s taken on a new challenge at the FNEC, which is a wonderful thing for her,” said Traylen. “She’s moving on to the next phase of her professional career, and this is a challenge that she could ill-afford not to accept.”
Despite the loss for the school, staff and students took the opportunity to celebrate her next step with a get-together on her second-to-last day.
“They stayed around and they hugged her and talked with her,” said Traylen.
“Staff all spoke about the impact of her professionalism and her commitment, and that they had been inspired by her and they had really learned a great deal from her.”
Traylen, who is also the director of education at the Kanesatake Education Center (KEC), is currently searching for McLaughlin’s replacement, which is not an easy task. In the meantime, services provided by the West Island Therapy and Wellness Centre are helping to fill the void.
“They have the education and the well-being of the students at heart and it shows,” said McLaughlin, who still plans to attend the school’s cultural days.
“I think we can be very proud of the school we have.”