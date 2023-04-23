What a reduced speed zone adjacent to Huxley Community Park would look like is still under review by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.
The ministry said traffic engineers are “actively reviewing” a community request initiated by Electoral Area B Director Vanessa Craig and have yet to decide the boundaries of the zone on North Road, or what the speed limit could be reduced to.
“The extent of the speed reduction will consider the size of the playground and associated areas, as well as local land use, road classification, highway geometry and sight distances,” the ministry said.
Craig began the process of requesting a reduced speed zone around the busy park last summer. The director also inquired about putting in a crosswalk in front of the Huxley entrance. Once the ministry decides on speed zone boundaries, “the issue of a crosswalk at Huxley and whether that influences parking in front of Huxley will be addressed,” Craig said.
Back in 2021, Craig and the Gabriola Local Trust Committee wrote a letter to the ministry’s central Vancouver Island office requesting the ministry support the placement of a rainbow crosswalk on Gabriola.
As of now, the ministry said it is working with local partners to identify possible locations for a rainbow crosswalk on the island, which could mean transforming an existing crosswalk or placing one in a new location, if the ministry determines whether a crosswalk is “warranted in the proposed location.”
Craig hasn’t come up with possible areas to locate a rainbow crosswalk yet and said costing still needs to be done to determine if it is feasible. Installation would need to be paid for through Area B’s budget.