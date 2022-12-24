The Thousand Islands Playhouse and Gananoque Curling Club are each receiving capital grant funding through the Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF).
Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes MPP Steve Clark made the announcement last week.
The Thousand Islands Playhouse is receiving $150,000, and the Gananoque Curling Club is receiving $141,700.
Brett Christopher, the managing artistic director for the Playhouse, was elated by the funding announcement.
"The funding is being used to transform the shoreline of the Playhouse's waterfront theatre in order to provide more community access to the river and to increase pedestrian traffic along the waterfront pathway that extends to the base of Stone Street," said Christopher.
"It is part of a larger multi-year plan for the organization to create a fully accessible public space that addresses both community need and promotes tourism to the region."
Jayne Curtis, the general manager of the Gananoque Curling Club, said this funding will go towards fixing the facility with a new roof, new windows, air conditioning, a new heating system and all new eavestroughs.
"It’s a major project," Curtis said. "The last three years have been trying, to say the least. Any reserves we had were depleted because of (the COVID-19 pandemic)."
Curtis added the funding will help ensure the club's long-term security.
"We’re a really strong community building. We service a lot of the community. And we have service groups that use this place. We’re not just a curling club. We do things for Christmas for Kids, the Breakfast Clubs, we really involve ourselves a lot in the community," she added.
This funding is a part of an Ontario government investment of more than $37 million in capital grant funding to help 417 non-profit organizations across the province deliver community support programs.
"Non-profit organizations across our province deliver programming that makes a difference – whether helping people train for new careers, learn new things or simply connect with those around them," Neil Lumsden, Ontario's minister of tourism, culture and sport, said in a prepared statement.
"That’s why capital grant support is so important. With this funding, we’re helping to ensure that the spaces that provide these vital services remain the heart of Ontario’s communities."
"This support through the Ontario Trillium Foundation recognizes some of Leeds and Grenville’s most dedicated and impactful community organizations," said Clark in a statement of his own.
Other Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes capital grant recipients are the Beth Donovan Hospice, Kemptville ($51,700) and the Elgin Lions Club ($115,000).
"Safe, accessible and well-equipped infrastructure is essential for healthy, vibrant communities. Having appropriate spaces and equipment ensures that non-profit organizations can deliver high-quality programming to the communities they serve," said Katharine Bambrick, CEO of the Ontario Trillium Foundation, in a prepared statement.
"These capital projects are vital and are expected to enhance over 4.5 million square feet of community spaces for Ontarians."
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)