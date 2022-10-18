The 2022 Business Awards – A New Era of Roaring Success were handed out on Friday at the Esplanade.
Nearly 300 people attended the gala evening, all dressed for a night of 1920s style. A couple of antique cars were parked outside the main doors, jazz was playing, food and cocktails served, and flapper style back in fashion for one night.
Out of the 115 nominations in 14 categories, the following were the winners:
— Auto-Star Compusystems Inc for Business Ethis
— SixOneSix Entertainment for Community Attraction
— Chat 94.5 for Community Involvement
— Hiebert Cabinets and Fine Woodwork for Customer Service
— The Post Thrift Store for Diversity
— Methanex for Global Growth
— Big Marble Farms Inc. received Large Business of the Year and the Award of Excellence
— T.R.A.D. Worm Industries Ltd. for Leading Edge
— Root Cellar – Food and Wellness Hub received the Mentorship Award
— TruMeWhole Heath for New Business of the Year
— Safety Buzz Campus received Small Business of the Year
— Back Alley Fitness for Young Entrepreneur