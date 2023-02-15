Numbers released this week show protests that shut down the Brady Road Landfill for almost three weeks cost the city more than $900,000 in December of last year, while a study expected to come out in April should give the city an even clearer picture of the financial impact of those protests.
On Monday, the city’s finance committee learned details of what the protest and encampment at the Brady Road Landfill in Winnipeg cost the city in December.
Protests at the landfill began around Dec. 11 of last year, while a permanent encampment and blockade was set up on Dec. 18, and the landfill was then shut down completely, and not reopened until Jan. 6, after the city reached a deal with those running the encampment to open sections of the landfill.
Although the landfill is now open, the encampment remained near the entrance of the facility this week, as protesters continue to call for both the Brady Road Landfill and the Prairie Green Landfill — located north of Winnipeg near Stony Mountain — to be searched for the remains of missing and murdered Indigenous women.
According to the city, the cost of the protest and temporary closure of the Brady Road Landfill between when the protests began and the end of December was $915,000, and on Wednesday, the Winnipeg Sun was sent a breakdown of how those costs were incurred.
The numbers show that in December, $454,000 in revenue was lost while customers were unable to access the site, while the city paid an additional $405,000 in tipping fees to use other landfills while Brady Road was shut down.
The city also spent $15,000 on fees for the disposal of glass items, and an additional $40,000 went towards others costs related to the protest, including hiring extra security.
The city said the lost revenue combined with the increased costs resulted in more than $900,000 in costs.
The city said they do not yet have numbers for what the protests cost in January, but that a final report on the overall financial impacts of the protests is expected to be released sometime in April.
Calls to have the Brady Road and Prairie Green Landfills searched erupted after it was learned in December that police believe the remains of two women, Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran, are in the Prairie Green Landfill, north of Winnipeg. Police believe the women were victims of a serial killer. Connected to those two victims are Rebecca Contois, whose remains were discovered in the Brady Road Landfill in December, and a fourth victim, a woman whose identity is still not known and who is referred to as Buffalo Woman.
Jeremy Skibicki is facing four counts of first-degree murder.
On Feb. 8, the federal government announced they would contribute $500,000 towards a feasibility study to determine how the Prairie Green Landfill could be searched for the remains and Harris and Myran, but as of this week, there were no commitments regarding a feasibility study for a search of the Brady Road Landfill.
Cambria Harris, the daughter of murder victim Morgan Harris, said in a Feb. 9 interview she believes costs related to the protests and to getting the landfills searched should not be a concern to levels of government or to taxpayers, because she believes “the only concern” should be finding the remains of her mother, and of other missing and murdered Indigenous women.
“I see headlines making it about the dollar signs and about how taxpayers are going to be mad, but just imagine how mad Indigenous people have been for years and decades, because every day our women go missing, and every day I see missing women posters go up in the city,” Harris said.
“We need to search for all missing and murdered Indigenous women, and if we don’t, then the message we are sending is that we don’t care.”
— Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.