HANOVER – The Dec. 30 game between the Walkerton Capitals and Hanover Barons at the Hanover P&H Centre ended in a heartbreaking 5-4 loss for the Caps.
The Capitals hadn’t played a game since Dec. 10, with the weather postponement of the Dec. 23 match with Mitchell.
The Dec. 30 game started off great for the Caps, who got a power-play goal in the first period – Elliott McCarey from Kyle Durrer and Owen Tichbourne.
The Caps made it 2-0 in the second period with another goal, also on the power play, by Tichbourne from Durrer. But then the Barons went on a two-minute, four-goal blitz, starting with a power-play goal by Carter Moran from Curtis Arnold and Payton McIsaac, quickly followed by another from Moran on assists from Drayton Howell and Arnold, and a third by Arnold from Moran. The blitz ended with another power-play goal, this time by McIsaac from Ryan Goetz and Jonah White. The Capitals started to close the gap with a goal by Sam Shakes, unassisted, before the second period ended.
Shakes tied the score in the third period, on assists from Caleb Morrison and Graham Gateman at the 10-minute mark. However, the Barons weren’t done yet. Dylan Richardson scored the winning goal for Hanover three minutes later on assists from Howell and Spencer Davidson.
The Capitals return to home ice this Friday for a 7:30 p.m. game against the Kincardine Bulldogs, followed by an 8 p.m. game Saturday in Mount Forest against the division-leading Patriots.
With the regular season two-thirds of the way to the finish line, the Patriots have 39 points, closely followed by the Mitchell Hawks with 36. The Wingham Ironmen are in third place with 33. Then it’s the Barons with 32, and Kincardine Bulldogs with 25.
McCarey leads his team with 20 points (four goals, 16 assists). Tyler Ewald is the Capitals’ top scorer so far, with nine goals.