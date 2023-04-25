The two municipalities hosting the area’s casino have each received $259,205 in their latest payment.
The payment by the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) has been made to each to the Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands and Gananoque for hosting Shorelines Casino Thousand Islands.
This is for the fourth quarter (Jan. 1 – March 31) payments.
During OLG’s fiscal year (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023), TLTI and Gananoque have each received $1,145,047. Since the gaming site opened in June 2002, TLTI and Gananoque have each received $31,602,320.
“OLG’s Municipal Contribution Agreement payments are building strong communities where people and families can enjoy a high quality of life,” said Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance. “These revenues help support local program and critical infrastructure, making a real difference for gaming host municipalities.”
These payments to host communities are based on a formula consistently applied across all gaming sites in Ontario using a graduated scale of gaming revenue at the hosted site.