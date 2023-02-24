Take a wild musical ride from 40’s western swing and Appalachian old time, to cowboy blues!
Organized by the Organization of Saskatchewan Arts Councils the upcoming March 3rd concert at the Station Arts Centre features the duo Over the Moon. Alberta’s JUNO award nominated “Over The Moon” are totally immersed in real cowboy country. Suzanne Levesque and Craig Bignell are both award winning multi-instrumentalists and vocalists. The couple met ]\by chance when Bignell, an Ontario boy, was in Calgary for a CD release he collaborated on and staying at the home of his close friend actor/singer Tom Jackson. Invited to a dinner party Jackson hosted, was another friend and musician Levesque. After discovering their near perfect blend of voices during an impromptu performance after the said dinner party, the couple have been singing together since. The magic of that first musical pairing continued, and they stepped over the threshold and Over The Moon was born. Simple and sweet, their music and lyrics have a common thread that speaks of the Canadian West. The now husband and wife duo receive rave reviews and gain new friends and fans wherever they perform. The performance is Rosthern is the fourth of ten in the province between February 28th and March 12th. To find out about the other concerts planned for Over the Moon, search for the Organization of Saskatchewan Arts Councils Facebook page.
From their bio and information provided on their album Chinook Waltz released in October 2021, “the Canadian roots/swing duo Over the Moon live and breathe real cowboy country.” Making their home in the foothills of the Rockies, their music is described as having a common thread that speaks of the Canadian west reflecting a pulse and rhythm of the land that is rugged and beautiful at the same time. The songs on their albums are recorded and produced at their home, Chinook Ranch and released under the Borealis label. The couple compose their own music, but also perform covers of songs that are especially meaningful to them. “We always try to convey what it's like to live in this part of the world, but our words don’t even begin to do it justice,” they say. Their most recent works attempt to give a glimpse into southern Alberta, its history, and a ranching lifestyle that is quickly disappearing. As neighbours of the late Ian Tyson, perhaps you might hear a hint of him especially if they perform the song Moondancer, a song Tyson gifted to them.
Tickets are available on the Station Arts website (stationarts.com) for $38 plus taxes. While purchasing tickets for the concert, why not consider making a night of it and plan a supper at the Station featuring, that night, pulled pork on a bun served with baked beans, creamy coleslaw and key lime cupcakes for dessert.