Are you looking to give fishing a try? You're in luck! The upcoming Family Day long weekend (Saturday, Feb. 18 to Monday, Feb. 20) is a Family Fishing Weekend in Alberta. The province hosts two Family Fishing Weekends each year: one on Family Day weekend and the other on the weekend following Canada Day. You can fish in Alberta during these two weekends without needing to purchase a fishing license.

Family Fishing Weekends are fantastic opportunities to try out a new activity while spending quality time with friends and loved ones, but there are a few essential things to keep in mind. Even though a fishing license isn't required, Alberta sportfishing regulations still apply and must be followed. Remember that there are both default and site-specific regulations that may apply. The default regulations refer to lakes and streams not specifically listed in the Alberta Guide To Sportfishing Regulations (AGTSR). Site-specific regulations apply to the bodies of water specifically named and listed in the AGTSR. A fishing license will still be required when using a Special Harvest License.

There are a few more details to consider before dipping your hook in the water:

· Sportfishing Seasons: Fishing is only allowed during specific times of the year in most bodies of water. Different water bodies may have varying dates when fishing is permitted; in some cases, separate areas of the same lake may have different seasons.

· Catch Limits: The number of fish you can keep is species-specific, so proper identification is crucial. Some species of fish may also have to be over a specific size before you can keep them. Pictures of the various fish species are included in the AGTSR to help with identification. Catch limits may also be site-specific.

· Bait Restrictions: Individual water bodies may have specific regulations on whether bait can be used and which types of bait may be permitted.

For more detailed information, visit open.alberta.ca/publications/alberta-guide-to-sportfishing-regulations to access the AGTSR online. The Swan Hills area is in the NB2 watershed unit.

Have fun fishing, and stay safe out there!

