The Halton Police have taken a suspect into custody concerning a high-risk driving incident in Burlington. The incident occurred on August 5, 2023, around 11:30 a.m., when an officer from the Halton Police spotted a group of motorcycles near Plains Road and the Royal Botanical Gardens.
One of the motorcycles raised suspicion as its license plate was deliberately bent upwards, obscuring its digits. The police officer initiated an attempt to stop the motorcycle. However, the rider evaded by entering the Royal Botanical Gardens parking lot, executing a U-turn, and then recklessly speeding westbound along Plains Road towards Hamilton. During this escape, witnesses reported the motorcycle weaving through traffic and abruptly cutting off other drivers.
A subsequent investigation led authorities to positively identify the motorcyclist as Connor Pardy, a 26-year-old resident of Burlington. The police arrested Pardy on August 21, 2023. They charged him with criminal code offences, including fleeing from a peace officer and engaging in dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. In addition, Pardy faces charges under the Highway Traffic Act.
Released on bail, Pardy will appear in court on September 13, 2023, in Milton.